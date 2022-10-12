DCSD seeks community input on the district’s facility needs

The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 26.
By Evan Denton
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District is asking residents to fill out a facility improvement plan survey. One of the goals is to make Davenport a “destination district” for years to come.

“The Davenport school district engaged with [an architecture group] about 1.5 years ago to go on a journey of what is the future of Davenport Community School District, in terms of our facilities and the programming that it’s offering,” said TJ Schnecklith, superintendent of the Davenport Community School District. “Part of the process is to engage every taxpayer in our district because their voices are important as well.”

The district is considering two different school grade configurations. The first would design intermediate schools that separate 5th and 6th-grade students from 7th and 8th-grade students, invest more money at the intermediate school level, and reduce the funds available at the high school level. The second configuration would invest less money at the intermediate level and more at the high school level, while keeping intermediate schools 6-8th grade.

“A lot of times when you are going through long-range facilities and programming changes, there is an appetite for what the investment looks like on the outside,” Schneckloth said.

Over the last two decades, the Davenport Community School District’s enrollment has dropped by more than 2,000 students. Fewer students mean less money.

“The Davenport Community Schools District represents the communities. In order to have everyone’s voice at the table, to be reviewed, and to give an opportunity to share your comments and your thoughts, is incredibly important to our school board,” Schneckloth said. “In order for us to seek input from our community, and what is the best direction they want to see, the survey is vital for that, and we are setting the stage for the next 20-30 years in the Davenport Community School District, and it is incredibly important. This survey is directly linked to our long-range facility plan, and it’s an absolutely critical component of our planning process. We want to hear from every household in our district.”

Schneckloth said the best thing the district can do is seek feedback from the community. The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 26.

