Defining ‘imposter syndrome’ and how to overcome it

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Have you ever felt fearful about making a mistake or anxious about being seen as incompetent in your work or student life? If you often feel this way, can’t seem to truly enjoy wins, or worry about being exposed as a fraud, you may be experiencing impostor syndrome.

Matt Martenson, MS Ed, NCC Licensed Mental Health Counselor and owner, QC Counselor, addresses how to overcome this cycle that plagues at least 70 percent of people at some point in their lives.

Remote work has increased this feeling among employees due to a lack of feedback from managers. Martenson stresses that workplace culture and connection on the job is the enemy of imposter syndrome.

To combat this, recognize it in yourself and identify the self-sabotage and self-limiting thoughts.

QC Counselor is located at 2028 East 38th Street, Suites 3-5, Davenport. For more information or to make an appointment, call 563-424-2016 or email Gethelp@qccounselor.com.

