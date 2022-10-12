Gary Metivier’s movie is a finalist at Cannes Film Festival

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Gary Metivier comes back to the show with great news about his movie, God’s Not Here. It is a finalist at the Cannes World Film Festival in France to be held in May, 2023.

Gary is joined by Noah Richardson, a local photographer who shot the film, to discuss the movie and all the excitement surrounding its reception in Europe among the fussiest of film fans and critics.

