Gary Metivier’s movie is a finalist at Cannes Film Festival

The former TV6 anchor has exciting news surrounding his latest movie, God’s Not Here.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Gary Metivier comes back to the show with great news about his movie, God’s Not Here. It is a finalist at the Cannes World Film Festival in France to be held in May, 2023.

Gary is joined by Noah Richardson, a local photographer who shot the film, to discuss the movie and all the excitement surrounding its reception in Europe among the fussiest of film fans and critics.

