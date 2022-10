DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There’s a new Halloween-themed 5K coming to the Quad Cities this month and you still have time to sign up!

Organizers Jesse Codling and Phil Young join Morgan on QCT at 11 to talk about The Village Zombie Run presented by Fleet Feet.

To learn more and to register: https://villagezombierun.com/

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.