Holey Stumpkin! Fall gathering at Black Hawk Historic Site set for Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Black Hawk State Historic Site is hosting ‘Holey Stumpkin’ this Saturday, Oct. 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the north end of the park.

Julie Nelson discusses details about all the free fall fun planned for the two-hour weekend gathering. Registration is required for carvers. For more information, visit https://www.blackhawkpark.org/museum.php or call 309-788-9536.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.