Holey Stumpkin! Fall gathering at Black Hawk Historic Site set for Saturday

Holey Stumpkin! at Black Hawk Historic Site on Saturday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Black Hawk State Historic Site is hosting ‘Holey Stumpkin’ this Saturday, Oct. 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the north end of the park.

Julie Nelson discusses details about all the free fall fun planned for the two-hour weekend gathering. Registration is required for carvers. For more information, visit https://www.blackhawkpark.org/museum.php or call 309-788-9536.

