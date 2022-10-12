Listening to America: Housing Crisis

house for sale
house for sale(AP)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people what matters to them as they cast their ballot in the upcoming elections. This week, he speaks with a couple outside Atlanta. They’ve been looking to buy a house for about a year, but sky-high prices and interest rates have them rethinking their timing, location, and square footage requirements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind a yellow crime scene do not...
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island
According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf...
2 young men arrested in fatal shooting of high school football star
Jonathan Rojas-Carrasco, 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts...
Court documents reveal new details in Rock Island homicide
generic crash
Several hurt, two seriously, in two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast
Boil order.
Section of Maquoketa under boil order after temporary water shut off Wednesday
Paula Sands
New American Funding - Native
Weather Word Wednesday: Cap
Weather Word Wednesday: Cap
Apple Pie Moonshine from Katrina Barkalow is Monday’s ‘Spirit Spotlight’
Chef Keys Celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day with a 3 Sisters Stew