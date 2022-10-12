Major pharmacies facing ADHD drug shortages amid record-high demand, report says

Pharmacies are reportedly having trouble keeping the prescription drug Adderall in stock.
Pharmacies are reportedly having trouble keeping the prescription drug Adderall in stock.(psphotograph via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - ADHD patients could have trouble filling their prescriptions.

Bloomberg reports pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens are having difficulty keeping Adderall in stock at locations across the country.

Adderall is a drug commonly used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

According to Bloomberg, Walgreens says supply chain challenges are affecting its supply of Adderall.

Pharmacies have also reportedly seen a record-high demand amid the pandemic as diagnoses of mental health disorders have increased.

Bloomberg stated several drug manufacturers have had both generic and brand pills on backorder over the past month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind a yellow crime scene do not...
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island
According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf...
2 young men arrested in fatal shooting of high school football star
Jonathan Rojas-Carrasco, 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts...
Court documents reveal new details in Rock Island homicide
generic crash
Several hurt, two seriously, in two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game

Latest News

In a video posted to social media, Nelly is seen taking off his jacket and giving it to Jake...
Nelly gives fan with Lesch-Nyhan syndrome the jacket off his back
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Emotional Anthony Rapp: I knew I wasn’t Spacey’s only victim
Igor Danchenko leaves Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in Alexandria, Va., Thursday,...
Witness contradicts theory against Trump dossier analyst