Monday Morning Jumpstart: Training to Run

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Mondays it is time for “Monday Morning Jumpstart.” Each week we are introducing you to new ideas to get your week started on the right foot.

Training for something as grueling as a marathon can be incredibly time-consuming and tough on your body. That’s where the professionals can help!

Kirsten Ukleja and David Wedeking, Physical Therapists with Genesis Health, join Morgan on QCT at 11 for the Monday Morning Jumpstart.

Information:

- $120 includes 3 sessions

- Must be at least 10 to participate

- Beginner and experienced runners encouraged

- Website: https://www.genesishealth.com/a-z/outpatient-physical-therapy/our-specialties/training-to-run/

- Phone: 563-421-9660

