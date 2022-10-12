Nest Café on QCT at 11
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Almost 9% of Scott County residents are food insecure and roughly 11% of Rock Island County residents are food insecure. However, a local restaurant is working to change that by offering delicious food on a pay-what-you-can basis.
Elly Vos, Director of Culinary Operations at Nest Café, Joins Morgan on QCT at 11.
Nest Café new fall hours:
Tuesday - Saturday Lunch: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Thursday Dinner: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Website: https://www.nestcafeqc.org/
