Nest Café on QCT at 11

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Almost 9% of Scott County residents are food insecure and roughly 11% of Rock Island County residents are food insecure. However, a local restaurant is working to change that by offering delicious food on a pay-what-you-can basis.

Elly Vos, Director of Culinary Operations at Nest Café, Joins Morgan on QCT at 11.

Nest Café new fall hours:

Tuesday - Saturday Lunch: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday Dinner: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Website: https://www.nestcafeqc.org/

