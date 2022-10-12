The newest book in the Trash ‘n Treasures mystery series: ‘Antiques Liquidation’

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -For readers that love mysteries that contain quirky, humorous details including a dysfunctional but loving relationship between Vivian and Brandy, a mother and daughter who own an antique shop set in a town that’s probably Muscatine, the Trash n’ Treasures mystery series should be on your reading list.

The authors, Max Allan and Barbara Collins, discuss their writing process and the recently-released, sixteenth book in the mystery series, Antiques Liquidation. Their combined pen name is Barbara Allan.

A comprehensive list of the books in the series is here: https://www.fantasticfiction.com/a/barbara-allan/trash-n-treasures-mystery/.

The link to the Amazon page to see more about the book or to purchase is here: https://www.amazon.com/Antiques-Liquidation-Trash-Treasures-mystery/dp/0727850911

