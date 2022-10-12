The newest book in the Trash ‘n Treasures mystery series: ‘Antiques Liquidation’

The books are written by a married couple that lives in Muscatine, Max Allan and Barbara Collins
Latest title in the Trash ‘n Treasures mystery series: ‘Antiques Liquidation’
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -For readers that love mysteries that contain quirky, humorous details including a dysfunctional but loving relationship between Vivian and Brandy, a mother and daughter who own an antique shop set in a town that’s probably Muscatine, the Trash n’ Treasures mystery series should be on your reading list.

The authors, Max Allan and Barbara Collins, discuss their writing process and the recently-released, sixteenth book in the mystery series, Antiques Liquidation. Their combined pen name is Barbara Allan.

A comprehensive list of the books in the series is here: https://www.fantasticfiction.com/a/barbara-allan/trash-n-treasures-mystery/.

The link to the Amazon page to see more about the book or to purchase is here: https://www.amazon.com/Antiques-Liquidation-Trash-Treasures-mystery/dp/0727850911

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind a yellow crime scene do not...
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island
According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf...
2 young men arrested in fatal shooting of high school football star
Jonathan Rojas-Carrasco, 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts...
Court documents reveal new details in Rock Island homicide
generic crash
Several hurt, two seriously, in two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game

Latest News

Farmer Lee Jones
Celebrating National Farmer’s Day
Tree prep for winter
Preparing landscape trees for winter
Stuff Etc. Davenport, IA
Save big during the 11th annual anniversary sale at Stuff Etc.
Holey Stumpkin! at Black Hawk Historic Site
Holey Stumpkin! Fall gathering at Black Hawk Historic Site set for Saturday