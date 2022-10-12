Preparing landscape trees for winter

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -With the winter months just around the corner, now is a good time for homeowners to prepare their landscape for the cold weather ahead.

In addition to raking up leaves, cleaning out flower beds and other similar autumnal tasks, University of Illinois Extension recommends that homeowners consider preventative action when it comes to trees before they go dormant.

Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, recommends wrapping, mulching, watering prior to the ground freezing, and pruning to help them get through the brutal winter season. Further explanation on the major tips include:

Before the ground freezes, consider watering trees and shrubs.

Seasonal wrapping protects trees from critters from eating tender trees or for other reasons.

To maintain a more constant soil temperature, insulate roots, and slow moisture loss, add 2 to 3 inches of mulch around the base of the tree in late fall or early winter

Pruning in winter (not now) causes less stress on trees--so waiting until tree is dormant is a healthier time to trim back.

University of Illinois Extension is located at 321 West 2nd Avenue, Milan. If you are looking for more in-depth information, contact the Illinois Extension office at https://extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.

