Recognizing signs of depression
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark October as Mental Health Awareness Month, this segment features a discussion about depression and how to recognize the disorder in yourself or others.
Christine Cauwels, Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor with Cerebral, addresses questions about depression. Among the talking points:
- Depression is more than just feeling “blue”: it regularly affects the way you feel and act.
- Depression is not your fault: it’s psychological and medical.
- Depression should not go untreated: therapy and medications are important.
- Depression does not discriminate: it can affect anyone of any age.
