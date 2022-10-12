Recognizing signs of depression

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark October as Mental Health Awareness Month, this segment features a discussion about depression and how to recognize the disorder in yourself or others.

Christine Cauwels, Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor with Cerebral, addresses questions about depression. Among the talking points:

  • Depression is more than just feeling “blue”: it regularly affects the way you feel and act.
  • Depression is not your fault: it’s psychological and medical.
  • Depression should not go untreated: therapy and medications are important.
  • Depression does not discriminate: it can affect anyone of any age.

f you are looking for access to high-quality mental health resources, but have trouble finding time or other resources to commit, Cerebral, is a fully remote telehealth company that can fit your needs and lifestyle.

For more information about assessments, video/phone appointments or ongoing sessions, and subscription pricing, visit https://cerebral.com/ or call 415-403-2156.

