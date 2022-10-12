Recognizing signs of depression

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark October as Mental Health Awareness Month, this segment features a discussion about depression and how to recognize the disorder in yourself or others.

Christine Cauwels, Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor with Cerebral, addresses questions about depression. Among the talking points:

Depression is more than just feeling “blue”: it regularly affects the way you feel and act.

Depression is not your fault: it’s psychological and medical.

Depression should not go untreated: therapy and medications are important.

Depression does not discriminate: it can affect anyone of any age.

f you are looking for access to high-quality mental health resources, but have trouble finding time or other resources to commit, Cerebral, is a fully remote telehealth company that can fit your needs and lifestyle.

For more information about assessments, video/phone appointments or ongoing sessions, and subscription pricing, visit https://cerebral.com/ or call 415-403-2156.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.