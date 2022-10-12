Save big during the 11th annual anniversary sale at Stuff Etc.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There’s nothing like finding the “just the right thing” in a local shop--especially at a great price.

It happens all the time at a place called “Stuff, Etc.” which is a consignment and thrift shop that offers so many different types of items/products that the owners had to call it Stuff, Etc.

Jessica Alexander Stuff Etc. (Davenport), invites all to their 11th annual Anniversary Sale on Saturday, Oct. 15.

It’s a great opportunity to save 20% off all full-priced items, excluding new mattress products. That’s 20% off of favorite brands for the entire family--including a vast selection of furniture and home décor items.

Stuff Etc. will also be giving away six $50 Stuff Etc. gift cards.

Visit the website to find out more about becoming a consignor or shopper.

Stuff Etc. (Davenport) is located at 3568 North Brady Street, Davenport. Call 563-391-1000 for more information. If interested, you can follow the business on FACEBOOK (link).

