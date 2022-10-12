Section of Maquoketa under boil order after temporary water shut off Wednesday

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Water mains in a section of Maquoketa will be off while a new water main connection is put in.

Residents on Platt and Jacobsen streets to the Becker Vet Clinic and the fairgrounds will start the shutdown around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 12, according to city officials.

The water main that serves a property must be shut off to allow for the connection of a new water main, city officials said. A boil advisory will be effective immediately when the water is restored on Oct. 12.

According to city officials, the boil advisory will remain in place until at least one set of bacteria samples has been completed confirming that the water meets all regulatory standards.

Because of the potential for bacterial or other contamination, it is recommended by the Iowa DNR that residents either boil water or use bottled water for drinking or cooking until further notice.

According to city officials, residents will be notified when the boil advisory is lifted on KMAQ radio and the City of Maquoketa Web Site. The advisory is expected to be lifted by Oct. 14.

