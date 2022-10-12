St. Ambrose offering up to $20,000 in scholarships to Black Hawk transfers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Leaders at St. Ambrose University announced a new scholarship for students who go to Black Hawk College on Monday.

In the 2023-24 school year BHC students could be eligible for up to $20,000 in renewable scholarships to attend SAU.

Black Hawk student Regan Walston was already considering St. Ambrose to finish her kinesiology degree. She said cost is a significant factor in where she’ll go.

”I pay for all of my college, I don’t have any financial support,” Walston said. “I knew I wanted to stay home. That’s why I went to Black Hawk. Now that I’m finishing up there, I still want to stay close like within the Quad Cities.”

In a press release, St. Ambrose officials cited studies showing costs and lack of financial aid awareness as an obstacle for transfer students to attend a 4-year college.

Vice President of Enrollment LeShane Saddler said the school wants the new scholarship will break down those barriers for Black Hawk students.

“Many students also look at education as a way to better themselves and better their lives and better their communities,” Saddler said. “They also understand that there’s some financial obligations and responsibilities.”

St. Ambros, along with many other private universities saw enrolment fall entering the 2022-23 school year, as did enrolment at Iowa’s three public universities.

Saddler said they hope this new scholarship can help boost their numbers.

“Our students are very dedicated to community, to service,” Saddler said. “You can experience so much here at St. Ambrose. So our enrollment is one that we always obviously keep an eye on.”

When Walston learned about potentially receiving up to $20,000 in scholarships to go to St. Ambrose, she realized it would probably be her top choice.

“Seeing that I could get a scholarship was like, ‘I need to try and get this,’” Walston said. “Once I get my bachelor’s degree, I’m going to try and apply for the physical therapy program at St. Ambrose.”

According to university officials, there is no limit to the number of scholarships being offered. No extra applications are required for the scholarships, potential Black Hawk students just need to apply as a transfer to St. Ambrose. They also need to fill out their Free Applications for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the year.

Applications to St. Ambrose for the 2023-24 school year are currently open.

