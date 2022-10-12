Two more rounds of rain before cooler air arrives

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A strong cold front is setting up to our west this morning. Ahead of it we have a round of showers and storms, some of which may produce a few strong wind gusts and brief downpours through 8AM. We will follow this up with afternoon sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s before the cold air swings in and another round of showers early this evening. NW winds will pick up on Thursday leading to a breezy and cooler day with highs in the 50s. Below normal temps highlight our weather pattern through the weekend and next week when we might not get out of the 40s.

TODAY: Few storms early and late. High: 67º. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 40º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and cooler. High: 55º.

