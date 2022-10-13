Breezy and cooler weather the rest of the week

Windy conditions with some rain chances, as well!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A strong cold front has cleared the area and winds have subsided for a short period of time.  As the today progresses winds will get stronger from the NW leading to highs only in the 50s.  Breezy conditions will continue Friday as well, but a slight chance for rain arrives in the evening hours.  Below normal temps highlight our weather pattern moving forward with most days in the 50s and possibly the 40s early next week after another cold front on Sunday.

TODAY: Breezy and cooler. High: 55º. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up.  Low: 32º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy with late day showers. High: 59º.

