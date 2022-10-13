Crews respond to fire at the Scott County Jail

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a fire at the Scott County Jail Thursday morning, deputies say.

The fire alarm in the Scott County Jail went off around 7:30 a.m., telling there was smoke in the service elevator control room, according to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane in a media release.

Correctional officers and sergeants found a fire in the control box, Lane said. The officers extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher before the Davenport Fire Department arrived.

Smoke was contained in the lower-level service and delivery area of the jail and the fire department was able to clear it, according to the release. The Scott County Health Department inspected the kitchen for any possible contamination of the food and preparation areas and determined that there was no contamination.

According to Lane, the fire and smoke caused few disruptions in the operation of the jail and no inmates or inmate housing units were affected.

Lane said repairs to the elevator control unit are underway.

