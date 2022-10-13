Eggo launches boozy eggnog for the holiday season

A delicious, Eggo-Inspired cream liqueur to help grownups L'Eggo during the holiday season.
A delicious, Eggo-Inspired cream liqueur to help grownups L'Eggo during the holiday season.(Kellogg Company)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s the holiday boozy treat you didn’t know you needed: an Eggo-inspired cream liqueur.

The holiday liqueur is a partnership between Kellogg Eggomade and craft distillery Sugarlands Distilling Company. The pair is giving parents a chance to enjoy one of their favorite items during their “evening me time.”

The “Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream” is a rich, rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg.

The Eggo nog will be available in select retailers nationwide throughout the holiday season.

Anyone who wants to buy some must be 21 years or older.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Jonathan Rojas-Carrasco, 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts...
Court documents reveal new details in Rock Island homicide
Marcy Oglesby, of Maquon, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant of concealment of death which is...
Arrest made following human remains being found in Knox County storage unit
Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline (left) and Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis (right) are charged...
2 men wanted in connection to East Moline shooting, police say
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Three officers were shot in Bristol, according to state police. Two of the officers died, and...
2 officers killed in shooting were ambushed, Connecticut police say
FILE - The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its...
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump with ‘surprising’ details
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17