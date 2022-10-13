Four years ago this week we had one of our earliest snows on record

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Four years ago, this week the QC experienced its 2nd earliest snow on record. A few weeks back Kyle talked about how our earliest snow occurred back in the September of 1942. What made 4 years ago so unique was that it was the first of 3 years in a row with snow in October. Prior to that we had only had snow in October once since 2000! Of the six earliest snowfalls on record, 3 have taken place since 2013! The average first trace of snow doesn’t happen until late November in most years and the first 1″ of snow is typically the first week of December.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.