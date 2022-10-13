Four years ago this week we had one of our earliest snows on record

Our average first snowfall occurs in November
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Four years ago, this week the QC experienced its 2nd earliest snow on record. A few weeks back Kyle talked about how our earliest snow occurred back in the September of 1942. What made 4 years ago so unique was that it was the first of 3 years in a row with snow in October. Prior to that we had only had snow in October once since 2000! Of the six earliest snowfalls on record, 3 have taken place since 2013! The average first trace of snow doesn’t happen until late November in most years and the first 1″ of snow is typically the first week of December.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Jonathan Rojas-Carrasco, 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts...
Court documents reveal new details in Rock Island homicide
Marcy Oglesby, of Maquon, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant of concealment of death which is...
Arrest made following human remains being found in Knox County storage unit
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline (left) and Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis (right) are charged...
2 men wanted in connection to East Moline shooting, police say

Latest News

4 years ago
Early snowfalls in the QCA
Windy and cooler today
Windy and cooler today
Rededication Ceremony held for Hero Street 8 memorial
Rededication Ceremony held for Hero Street 8 memorial
Rededication Ceremony held for Hero Street 8 memorial