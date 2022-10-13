Man charged with fatally shooting estranged wife in Bellevue

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bellevue man is facing a murder charge after investigators say he fatally shot his estranged wife at her business.

Christoper E. Prichard, 56, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony punishable by a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Bond was set Thursday at $1 million cash or surety. He has a preliminary hearing Oct. 20.

Prichard was arrested Sunday for violating a no-contact order, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said.

According to an arrest affidavit:

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:50 a.m. to a 911 call at the Mississippi River Boarding Kennels, 31821 Highway 52, Bellevue.

Deputies said they found Angela Prichard, 55, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

She had an active no-contact order against Prichard, her estranged husband, at the time of the shooting. Police said he had an active arrest warrant for violating the no-contact order.

Angela Prichard operated the Mississippi River Boarding Kennels.

At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Prichard was arrested at a home in rural Jackson County on the no-contact order violation.

Officers found a shotgun and ammo during the arrest.

During an interview, Prichard said he was angry about the no-contact order, and argued with Angela Prichard at the Mississippi River Boarding Kennels.

He also admitted he shot Angela Prichard with the shotgun and left the scene, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Angela Prichard applied for a temporary order of protection on Sept. 1. A final protective order was filed Oct. 7 and was in effect until Oct. 7, 2023, according to court records.

