Man charged with fatally shooting wife in Bellevue

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bellevue man was charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Angela Prichard.

Christoper E. Prichard, 56, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony punishable by a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Christoper Prichard was taken into custody on Oct. 9 for violating a no-contact order.

According to an arrest affidavit:

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:50 a.m. Oct. 8 to a 911 call at the Mississippi River Boarding Kennels, 31821 Highway 52, Bellevue, Iowa.

Deputies said they found Angela Prichard, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Angela Prichard had an active no-contact order against her estranged husband, Christoper Prichard, at the time of the shooting. Police said Christoper Prichard had an active arrest warrant for violating the no-contact order.

Deputies said they knew Angela Prichard operated the Mississippi River Boarding Kennels.

On Oct. 9 around 12:30 a.m. Christoper Prichard was arrested at a residence in rural Jackson County on the no contact order violation.

Officers found a shotgun and ammo during the arrest.

During an interview, Christoper Prichard told officers he was angry about the no-contact order, and argued with Angela Prichard at the Mississippi River Boarding Kennels, according to the affidavit. Christoper Prichard admitted he shot Angela Prichard with the shotgun and left the scene.

