Muscatine Grandview Avenue reconstruction project update

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A large section of the Grandview Avenue reconstruction project respected to be finished in the next couple of weeks, according to city officials.

The first lane of the Sampson Street intersection with Grandview Avenue was poured Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the City of Muscatine.

Sampson Street from Grandview to the railroad crossing is expected to be done in two to three weeks, weather permitting, city officials said.

