Muscatine Grandview Avenue reconstruction project update

The first lane of the Sampson Street intersection with Grandview Avenue was poured Wednesday,...
The first lane of the Sampson Street intersection with Grandview Avenue was poured Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the City of Muscatine.(City of Muscatine)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A large section of the Grandview Avenue reconstruction project respected to be finished in the next couple of weeks, according to city officials.

The first lane of the Sampson Street intersection with Grandview Avenue was poured Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the City of Muscatine.

Sampson Street from Grandview to the railroad crossing is expected to be done in two to three weeks, weather permitting, city officials said.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

