Public safety forum in Clinton focuses on safety of community members

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Clinton held a public forum to discuss safety in the community and in schools. Booths for organizations such as March for our Lives and addiction support groups lined the auditorium at Clinton Community College. All organizations involved were spreading the message that no matter what, resources are always available.

“Obviously, everyone is kind of talking about collaboration, I think that’s the main thing that we’re seeing now is involvement in throughout the community, not only with your local mental health providers, but us taking the initiative to partner with the Clinton School District,” Erin Aude, the director of Life Connections said. “We’ve partnered with the police department and assisted with providing some assistance with setting up like a local resource center, essentially just making efforts to make mental health services and substance treatment more accessible, more convenient, easy for people to to access.”

The Uvalde shooting response was brought up and Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said that if faced with such a situation in Clinton, it would be handled much differently.

“The aftermath of Uvalde, Texas incident, and obviously, were great failures in my opinion that occurred there,” Greenwalt said during the panel. “I don’t see us as having those concerns. Some of our greatest concerns for our community, is what are we going to do once we’re there? Once we’ve dealt with the incident? How do we properly ensure that our citizens are comfortable knowing that we’re going to handle that incident in its entirety properly.”

Sue Watkins, a resident of Clinton with grandchildren in the Clinton School District says she finds comfort in knowing that city leaders are being proactive rather than reactive.

“I have a very comfort zone because I think that we have a great staff, a great superintendent that’s looking out for the Clinton schools,” Watkins said. “So they are being proactive and making sure that our kids are going to be kept safe, as much as possible.”

Gary DeLacy, the Superintendent of Clinton Community School District echoed what Watkins said.

“Bottom line is we’re trying to do our very best to keep students and our staff safe, DeLacy said. “We’re trying to follow best practices in a very challenging environment.”

