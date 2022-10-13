QC Red Cross holds volunteer training boot camp

Red Cross boot camp
Red Cross boot camp(KWQC)
By Evan Denton
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - New and existing disaster volunteers took part in the Red Cross Quad Cities and West Central Illinois chapter’s accelerated training session.

“I hope [new volunteers] come away with inspiration to help others and a better understanding of what they can do,” Tia Watson, a 30-year Red Cross volunteer. “There are opportunities for every person to volunteer in Red Cross disasters.”

Watson has been deployed to assist natural disaster victims in the past. It’s a moment she has not forgotten.

“What I can remember is just the true devastation and how wonderfully grateful the tornado victims were to have a warm place to go, food to fill their stomachs, and somehow alleviate their immediate worries,” Watson said.

Watson and about a dozen volunteers took part in training courses focused on topics including disaster cycle services and shelter and deployment fundamentals.

“Whatever your strengths are, the Red Cross can find a place for you to use those strengths,” Watson said. “There are many opportunities for helping out. The Red Cross is an opportunity to help those who are in their worst moments of life. It’s very gratifying to help those with the services that the Red Cross offers at a time when their lives have been shattered. I’m happy and looking forward to doing more of that type of work.”

The Red Cross added that you don’t have to travel to the actual scene of a natural disaster. There are many other ways to help and support.

