Rededication Ceremony held for Hero Street 8 memorial

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Hero Street rededication ceremony was held Wednesday in Silvis in honor of the 8 men who grew up on the street and gave their lives serving in the Armed Forces.

“You get together and realize you’re not alone and that there are others that have lost and that bonding allows you to mourn, and know that you’re not alone,” Major General Jeffrey Jurasek said. “But it’s more uplifting, you focus more on what they did and their accomplishments and not what you have lost.”

“A lot of us had heroes who were actors, the movie actors, or heroes who were in sports and our heroes were the eight men, who I knew and who gave the supreme sacrifice for our country. Those were our heroes, and we want to be like them, not like batman or superman, I want to be like them,” said Sonny Soliz, a Hero Street resident, and veteran.

The event also dedicated 8 new memorial stars which were placed in front of the homes of Hero Street 8.

