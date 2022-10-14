Boys and Girls Clubs’ Ball Drop fundraiser to be held at Oct. 30 Storm game

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Stacy Bomleny, Director of Special Events and Marketing, joins QCL to talk about the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley’s upcoming Ball Drop on Oct. 30 at the Quad City Storm game.

The non-profit has partnered again with the team at Vibrant Arena for Trick-or-Treat on the Ice on Sunday, Oct. 30 featuring the Boys and Girls Clubs Ball Drop fundraiser. Balls can be purchased online at bgcmv.org to support the effort.

To learn more, visit https://www.bgcmv.org/ or call 309-757-5777.

