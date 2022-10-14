Breezy and cool Friday with afternoon/evening showers

Frost possible the next few mornings
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We are on pace for another breezy and cooler than normal day, although not quite as cool as yesterday.  A quick moving system will bring a slight chance for rain this afternoon/evening, but amounts look to be less than a tenth of an inch. Highs will generally be in the mid to upper 50s today through Sunday before another strong front arrives.  While it won’t bring any rain it will bring a surge of cool air and gusty winds by Monday.  Highs will be in the 40s both Monday and Tuesday and overnight lows will be in the 20s.  Signs are pointing to temps getting back to normal late next week.

TODAY: Breezy with a few afternoon showers. High: 59º. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 32º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 57º.

