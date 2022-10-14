Coping with empty nest syndrome

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Every year around this time, a brand-new crop of parents experience empty nest syndrome.

Shari Leid, attorney, speaker, writer, mindset coach, has been a PSL guest twice over the past couple of years to discuss this inevitable aspect of parenthood.

See the interviews in the embedded video playlist to access her advice on how to navigate through the thoughts and feelings of this new role in life. Leid has written several books on various life stage issues.

See more at Leid’s website: https://animperfectlyperfectlife.com/about or call 206-225-7643.

