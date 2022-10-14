Girl Scouts to host Family Halloweekend Oct. 22 at Camp Liberty

Girl Scout's Halloweekend is Oct. 22
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) -The Girls Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois have Family Halloweekend set for Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Liberty, 4415 295th Street, New Liberty, Iowa.

Maura Warner, Girls Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, highlights the fall, festive fun including food and more for troops and their families.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page here. Tickets are $5 in advance ($10 at the door). Purchase tickets here (at this link).

