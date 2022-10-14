Helping your picky eater with the Exciting Exposure activity

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you are the parent of a picky eater you know how exhausting it can be, but HyVee dietitian Nina Struss is here to help!

Exciting Exposure Activity - Apple Tasting:

- Use three different colored apples

- Talk to children about using their 5 senses

- Discuss color, aroma, texture, flavor

- Ask child to select their favorite apple at the end

If you are looking for more ways to expose your children to new foods, you might try “Little Chefs in the HyVee Kitchen.” They are virtual cooking classes led by HyVee registered dietitians who will teach your child basic kitchen skills with simple, easy-to-follow recipes. Great for children Pre-K to 2nd grade.

Website: https://hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx

