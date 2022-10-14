Hy-Vee dietitians to host gluten-free health fair events on Saturday

Some Hy-Vee stores in Bettendorf and Davenport are participating
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nina Struss, registered dietitian with Hy-Vee, invites viewers to the free, in-person, gluten-free health fair to be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., on Oct. 15 at three Quad Cities’ Hy-Vee stores.

The event will offer customers the chance to learn more about gluten-free products and health services, as well as receive samples and coupons from the event’s sponsors. No registration required. The three participating store locations include:

  • Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, IA
  • Northgate Mall Hy-Vee, 1823 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
  • East 53rd Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport, IA

