Inauguration for Augustana College’s new president in Rock Island this weekend
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s homecoming weekend for Augustana College and the celebration if more exciting this year as Augie will be swearing-in its new president.
Andrea Talentino was confirmed late last year by the Board of Trustees and she will be sworn-in as the 9th president in college history.
Evan Sammons, Specialist in Alumni Engagement and Fundraising for Augustana College, joins Morgan on QCT at 11.
Schedule on Saturday:
Presidential Inauguration Ceremony on the Quad begins at 12:30 p.m. - Can also be watched on YouTube.
Post-Inauguration Street Party with food, music, and activities is from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
