Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America tour the US in support of the Afghan Adjustment Act

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Afghanistan war veterans and two wartime allies are making their way around the country in hopes to draw attention to the Afghanistan Adjustment Act in what their calling FireWatch.

On Thursday they stopped in downtown Davenport to share their journey. They began their journey in Washington DC in September.

The FireWatch road trip is a tour around the country with their fellow veterans and Afghan wartime allies to draw attention to the Afghan Adjustment Act.

“Fire watch is basically having a twenty four-seven advocacy for the Afghan Adjustment Act,” Safi Rauf, President and Founder of Human First Coalition said. “We started by sitting twenty four-seven right outside the Capital building to urge the congress members to support the Afghan Adjustment Act and vote in favor of the Afghan Adjustment Act.”

The Act allows certain Afghan evacuees to apply for permanent status one year of being paroled into the country.

It relieves the immediate burden on the Special Immigrant Visa process which currently has over eighteen thousand cases in back log and asylum process which currently has over one million cases in backlog.

This Act also prevents Afghans paroled in the U.S. from losing their jobs or being deported while their applications for these statuses are pending.

“This act is so important for the veterans community, this is something that will help them heal. They have suffered one of the biggest moral injuries in US history that veterans have ever suffered,” Rauf said.

These brave men will continue their journey today making their next stop in Des Moines, then Omaha Nebraska and Kansas. They plan to return to Washington DC on November fourteenth where they will re-establish FireWatch back at the US Capitol, where it will remain until Congress passes the Afghan Adjustment Act.

