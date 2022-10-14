Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers Show is Saturday

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers club is having an all-day show and sale on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The First Presbyterian Church of East Moline.

Rick Frels and Bill Mitton talk about the event and how there will be some carvings for sale and live demonstrations all day. Admission is free.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page here.

