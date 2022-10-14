New Program at Black Hawk College

Manufacturing program at Black Hawk College
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - A new manufacturing program, called Ignite, came to Black Hawk College.

This program was the result of Black Hawk College, Deere & Co. and the Safer Foundation partnering together.

Richard Bush, the Associate Vice President for Economic and Work Force Development, stated, “Ignite is a program designed to help introduce, or ignite, the interest of manufacturing by students and participants alike across all walks of life, and to inspire the next generation of manufacturing workers.”

Ignite is a six-course program where students can gain skills needed in the manufacturing industry, use hands-on work stations, and overall, explore the career. Each course can be completed in one semester.

For more information on the Ignite program, click here.

