Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
At 8:09 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Video Games Etc., 902 W. Kimberly Road. According to police, preliminary information indicated that two people came into the store and demanded money from an employee.

They left the store after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

No other information was released Friday. Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

