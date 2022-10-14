Scott County considering creating new department, merger with MEDIC EMS

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Board of Supervisors voted to direct staff to look into what it would take to create a new county-operated ambulance, essentially merging with MEDIC EMS.

Earlier this year MEDIC asked Scott Sounty to consider taking its assets to create a new county department for ambulance services.

In 2022, the organization saw the perfect mix of staffing shortages and delayed projects, leading them to a budget surplus of $309,510. However next year, they expect to fall short $1.5 million.

At Tuesday’s committee of the whole, the non-profit’s Executive Director Linda Frederiksen said filling vacancies will drive up their costs.

“We’ve probably been much more economical than we should,” Frederiksen said. “With vacancies and increased volume, that’s basically sent out the formula for why we had an excess revenue over expense.”

The ambulance service is looking for Scott County to absorb it and create its own department. That way it can take advantage of different grants and other tax revenue.

County Budget and Administrative Services Director David Farmer said if a merger were to happen, EMS would become the second-largest department in the county.

“Anytime you’re bringing an organization in that large, you have to look at human resources, IT, how ... do we bill out services? How do we collect cash?” Farmer said. “What are the human impacts to bring on an organization of that nature and size to Scott County?”

Board of Supervisors chair Ken Beck and other supervisors said they’ve had discussions with industry leaders about county-wide ambulance services.

“I do look forward to seeing the results of that study and how we can make MEDIC EMS transition into an operating department of Scott County,” Beck said.

Supervisors John Maxwell and Brinson Kinzer also voiced their support for a potential merger.

Before that can officially happen, Farmer said the county first needs to do its homework.

“MEDIC EMS, as it currently is, is an accredited organization, with very high-level services for everyone in Scott County,” Farmer said. “We want to make sure that is able to continue for everyone.”

The resolution states county staff will have until the end of March 2023 to present its findings including a possible transition plan.

