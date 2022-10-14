‘Tis the season for dining at Rock Island’s Halloween-themed restaurant

Enjoy ‘Black Light Dining’ every Saturday night in October at Igor’s Bistro
Igor's Bistro has black light dining Saturdays in October
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Igor’s Bistro, 3055 38th Street, Rock Island, is the Quad Cities’ only year-round Halloween-themed restaurant featuring cozy seating and a “spooktacular” menu featuring freshly prepared food. Click here to see the menu.

Katherine Bauer, Igor’s Bistro, highlights the fun and slightly psychedelic “Black Light Dining” every Saturday night in October. The dining room is illuminated with black lights only for an eerie dining experience. Customers can wear Halloween costumes or wear white clothes for the full effect. The black lights turn on at sundown (around 6-7 p.m.)

Visit the restaurant’s website for more information at https://igorsbistro.com or call 309-283-7948.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macy's is bringing Toy R Us to every U.S. store in time for the holiday season.
Toys R Us announces October in-store specials celebrating grand reopening
File image of the Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train back after 2-year hiatus
Crews respond to fire at the Scott County Jail
Christoper E. Prichard, 56, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony punishable by...
Man charged with fatally shooting estranged wife in Bellevue
The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business.
Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store

Latest News

Boys and Girls Clubs of Mississippi Valley to have annual fundraiser at Oct. 30 Storm game
Storm to host Boys and Girls Clubs’ Ball Drop fundraiser at Oct. 30 game
Girl Scout's Halloweekend is Oct. 22
Girl Scouts to host Family Halloweekend Oct. 22 at Camp Liberty
Hy-Vee gluten-free events on Oct. 15
Hy-Vee dietitians to host gluten-free health fair events on Saturday
Mississippi Valley Woodcarver's Show is Saturday, Oct. 15
Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers Show is Saturday