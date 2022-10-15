1 dead after shooting in Rock Island Saturday afternoon

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man died after a shooting in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police say at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to an area hospital.

The man was later taken to the University of Iowa Hospital for a further surgical procedure, police said. During the procedure, there were complications and he later died on Sunday.

No arrests have been made at this time. Rock Island Police said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

