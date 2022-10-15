Augustana College’s first-ever female president sworn in Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - After 162 years, Augustana College swore in its first female president Saturday.

Dr. Andrea Talentino was announced as the college’s 9th president in December 2021, and Talentino says her first focus will be on how Augustana can help the community around the college.

“The concept of being a good neighbor and being part of Rock Island, I think is really important,” said Talentino. “We need to think about our campus as connecting to and extending into the city. It doesn’t just end where our last building is.”

A street party was held after the ceremony. All of the money spent on food items at the party will be donated to the Rock Island High School Resource Room, providing clothing and hygiene items for Rock Island-Milan School District families.

