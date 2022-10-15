Cool Sunshine For Your Saturday

Frost possible the next few mornings
Lovely leaf peeping weather for today, with sunshine and highs in the 50's to low 60's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a frosty start, the weekend looks fairly quiet and uneventful, courtesy of a large ridge of high pressure building into the region. Look for mostly sunny skies today, with highs reaching the middle 50′s to lower 60′s. Expect chilly conditions overnight with lows in the 30′s to low 40′s. Sunshine, scattered clouds and cool NW breezes return Sunday with highs in the 50′s to near 60 degrees. A front moving through the region late Sunday with bring much colder air in for the start of the work week. We’ll be left with unseasonably cool temperatures in the 40′s Monday and Tuesday, rising to near 60 degrees by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 59°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. High: 38°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 55°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

