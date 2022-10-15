One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time. Rock Island Police are investigating.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

