Windy Weather Ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Chilly conditions will continue through the rest of the weekend as clouds drift in from the west. Look for highs reaching the 50′s to near 60 degrees. Breezy to blustery winds will also feature in the forecast over the next several days, with northwest winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph. The wind chill effect will make it feel like the 30′s during the day. We’ll see clearing skies tonight, followed by an extended period of sunshine through the work week. Temperatures will struggle into the 40′'s for Monday and Tuesday (with lows in the 20′s), then slowly rise back into the 50′s through the end of the week.

TODAY: Sunny skies early, then increasing cloudiness, breezy and cool. High: 54°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, the clearing skies. High: 31°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 42°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph.

