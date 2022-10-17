1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead and two people were injured in a crash on the Sabula-Savanna Bridge Saturday, according to Iowa troopers.

Iowa State Troopers responded to US 52 at the Sabula-Savanna Bridge around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a crash, according to a crash report.

A Chevy Silverado, driven by 61-year-old Gregg Thomas Obryant, was westbound on US 52 when he traveled off to the right hitting a guardrail, troopers said. Obryant then overcorrected into the left lanes in front of a Ford F150, driven by 63-year-old John W. Ritchie with 60-year-old Beth Ritchie.

Obryant was taken to an area hospital for his injuries where he later died, according to troopers. John and Beth Ritchie were transported to another area hospital for their injuries.

According to Iowa State Troopers, the investigation of the crash is ongoing.

