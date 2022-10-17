2 injured in single-motorcycle crash in Muscatine County

Police lights road
Police lights road(Pexels via MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in Muscatine County Saturday afternoon, according to troopers.

Iowa State Troopers responded around 3:45 p.m. Saturday to the area of North Mulberry Road from 155th Street for a crash, according to a crash report.

According to troopers, a motorcycle was northbound on North Mulberry Road from 155th Street when it lost control on the gravel, went into the ditch and rolled.

Juan Carlos Sanchez, 42 was taken to the University of Iowa Hospital by Med-Force, according to the report. Melissa Diane Gordy, 32, was taken by AirCare to the University of Iowa Hospital.

Troopers said alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The crash is under investigation, troopers said.

