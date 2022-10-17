Breezy and cold to start the week

Near record lows are on the way tonight
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Some parts of the QCA actually saw a few short-lived snow flurries this afternoon! Turning our attention to the outlook, we’re actually on track for additional crisp and cool weather conditions, with a period of breezy winds continuing through part of the work week. Look for scattered clouds this evening as lows settle into the 20′s overnight, followed by cool sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. Once again, highs will struggle into the 40′s (a good 20° cooler than normal) and breezy winds will make it feel even colder, with wind chills in the 30′s. Temperatures should return to the 50′s by Thursday, followed by a warming trend into the 60′s Friday to the 70′s through the weekend. Expect sunshine through the period.

TONIGHT:  Evening clouds, then clearing and cold. High: 25°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph producing wind chills in the teens.

TUESDAY:  Mostly sunny, blustery and cool. High: 46°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Sunny, breezy and continued cool. High: 48°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
1 dead after shooting in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business.
Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store
Police are working to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are the four men who...
Police investigating after 4 bodies were found submerged in Oklahoma river
Police lights
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge
Jacob Strause, 37, is charged with first-degree harassment. Deputies said that Strause is...
Police: Man arrested after standoff in Louisa County

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Breezy and cold to start the week
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Breezy and very cold Monday
Cold and windy start to the week
Cold and windy start to the week
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Windy Weather Ahead