Breezy and cold to start the week.

Near record lows are on the way tonight
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - It’s going to be about 20°-25 below average today with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a breezy northwest wind 10-20 mph+, gusting to 30 mph at times. Plenty of sunshine starts the day, but we will see clouds increase during the afternoon hours, especially in Illinois. That’s where we could see a few flurries.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Highs once again Tuesday will be in the 40s with a breezy northwest wind.

There is a warming trend through the end of the week, with 70s making a return this weekend.

TODAY: Breezy and cold. High: 43º. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 25º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. High: 46º.

