Breezy and very cold Monday

Near record lows are on the way tonight
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Well below normal temps are likely today with most areas only in the 30s and 40s with gusty NW winds.  This will be near record cold high temps for many areas today and of course it will feel cooler with the gusty winds. Breezy winds will continue into Tuesday leading to another day with well below normal temps.  We will start to climb the ladder temp wise by Wednesday and Thursday and eventually we will be warmer than normal by the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

TODAY: Breezy and cold. High: 42º. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 25º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. High: 46º.

