Busch debuts limited-edition Thanksgiving ‘dog brew’ with turkey

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.
Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.(Anheuser-Busch via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your four-legged friend can join in the Thanksgiving festivities this year.

Busch has debuted a limited-edition turkey “dog brew” for the upcoming holiday season.

Of course, the drink is non-alcoholic. The bone broth beverage is filled with turkey, sweet potato, turmeric and ginger.

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website here.

This is not the company’s first time making a dog brew. Busch’s year-round dog beer is made with pork broth, while the seasonal flavor is made with turkey.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business.
Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store
Police are working to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are the four men who...
Police investigating after 4 bodies were found submerged in Oklahoma river
File image of the Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train back after 2-year hiatus
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Breezy and very cold Monday

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Smoke rises over the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after...
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 4 killed
FILE - Border Patrol agents patrol along a line of shipping containers stacked near the border...
US government tells Arizona to remove border containers
Killed in the line of duty: A disturbing trend suggests police officers are being ambushed and...
Police are being ambushed, killed across the nation, law enforcement group says
First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 10/17/22: Breezy and cold